Press Release: Congressman Brad Sherman Condemns Killing of Palestinian American by Israeli Settlers

Congressman Brad Sherman condemns the killing of Palestinian American Sayfollah Musallet by Israeli settlers, urging accountability.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Brad Sherman has condemned the murder of Sayfollah Musallet, a Palestinian American, by extremist Israeli settlers. In a statement, he stressed the need for justice and called the act a "terrorist murder." Sherman emphasized that all settlement outposts in the area should be dismantled and that preventing ambulances from reaching victims is unacceptable.

He highlighted that terrorism against any party, whether Israelis or Palestinians, is unjustifiable and poses a threat to both communities. Sherman urged the Israeli government to act against those responsible for this act and stated that he discussed the incident with the Israeli Consul General.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Brad Sherman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Brad Sherman:

H.R.4382: To require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, California, and the 2034 Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

H.R.2346: Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

H.R.2225: Access to Small Business Investor Capital Act

H.R.1841: Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act

H.R.965: Housing Unhoused Disabled Veterans Act

You can track bills proposed by Brad Sherman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Sherman.

Brad Sherman Fundraising

Brad Sherman recently disclosed $339.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 256th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.2% came from individual donors.

Sherman disclosed $107.1K of spending. This was the 477th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Sherman disclosed $4.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 57th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Brad Sherman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.