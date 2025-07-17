Press Release: Congressman Bobby Scott Votes Against Cryptocurrency Legislation

Congressman Bobby Scott opposes multiple cryptocurrency bills, citing inadequate consumer protections and regulatory oversight.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) recently voted against multiple cryptocurrency-related bills, including H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, and H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. In his statement, he emphasized the necessity for meaningful regulation to protect consumers and mitigate systemic risks in the financial system.

Scott expressed concerns that the proposed legislation lacks adequate reporting requirements and regulatory oversight, stating, "These bills fall short." He also highlighted the potential for taxpayer-funded bailouts and the continuation of illicit activities without stricter controls in place.

Additionally, he pointed out inconsistencies in the bills’ provisions, noting that while they restrict certain government officials from creating stablecoins, they do not impose similar restrictions on the president or vice president. Scott concluded by asserting that any regulatory framework should ensure consumer confidence in cryptocurrency investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert C. "Bobby" Scott is worth $1.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 228th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $879.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott:

H.R.4418: To increase the quality and supply of child care and lower child care costs for families.

H.R.3997: Protecting Children Act

H.R.3606: Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.3605: Strength in Diversity Act of 2025

H.R.3522: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2025

H.R.2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Fundraising

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott recently disclosed $126.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 572nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $71.6K of spending. This was the 603rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $141.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 728th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

