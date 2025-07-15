Press Release: Congressman Bennie G. Thompson Announces $1.6 Million in Delta Workforce Grants for Mississippi's Second Congressional District

Congressman Bennie Thompson announces $1.6 million in Delta Workforce Grant funds awarded to Mississippi's Second Congressional District.

BOLTON, MS – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson announced the awarding of $1,656,000 in grants from the Delta Regional Authority to various recipients in Mississippi's Second Congressional District, aimed at enhancing workforce development through the Delta Workforce Grant Program.

The grants include $300,000 to the City of Natchez for training in computer coding and construction; $300,000 to Write Your Own Story for a medical scribe training program; and $300,000 to the University of Memphis for equipment investment at Coahoma Community College.

Additional funding of approximately $156,000 was allocated to the Holmes County Consolidated School District for CDL training, while Base Camp Coding Academy received $300,000 for software development training. Delta Compass was granted $300,000 to support a collaborative effort addressing labor needs in the region.

