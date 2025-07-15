Press Release: Congressman Andy Harris Joins Colleagues in Request for National Security Review of Offshore Wind Projects

Congressmen urge DOJ to review security risks of foreign-owned offshore wind projects impacting military and critical infrastructure.

Congressman Andy Harris, along with Congressmen Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, has sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, requesting a national security review of offshore wind projects with substantial foreign control. They specifically cite concerns regarding the Maryland Offshore Wind and NY/NJ Empire Wind projects.

The lawmakers argue that these projects, linked to foreign companies and situated near sensitive military and infrastructure areas, could lead to security vulnerabilities. They call for immediate action from the Department of Justice, citing potential threats to military operations and the power grid.

In their statement, the congressmen expressed that the Biden administration expedited approvals for these projects without adequate oversight, which they believe could result in "catastrophic consequences." They have urged a review process through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to address these national security concerns.

