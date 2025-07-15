Press Release: Congressman Andy Biggs Urges Senate to Maintain $9.4 Billion in Spending Cuts from House Rescission Package

Congressman Andy Biggs urges Senate leadership to maintain $9.4 billion in spending cuts from the House rescission package.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, urging the Senate to maintain $9.4 billion in spending cuts from the House rescission package. Biggs claims these cuts are vital for fiscal responsibility, stating, “$9.4 billion is a small drop in the bucket of wasteful spending that must be reined in.”

The proposed cuts include $1.07 billion to NPR and PBS, $900 million to global health programs, and $125 million to the Clean Technology Fund. Biggs emphasizes the need for these reductions to prevent the nation from facing a financial crisis as the debt exceeds $37 trillion.

Biggs's appeal is supported by several other Republican representatives, who have joined him in signing the letter. He concludes by urging the Senate to reject the status quo and uphold the proposed spending cuts from the House.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Andy Biggs Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Andy Biggs is worth $3.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 164th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Biggs has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Andy Biggs's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Biggs.

Andy Biggs Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Andy Biggs:

H.R.1852: IHE Nonprofit Clarity Act

H.R.1825: GRACE Act

H.R.1401: Currency Optimization, Innovation, and National Savings Act of 2025

H.R.259: No Funding for Illegal Migrant Billboards Act

H.R.218: State Immigration Enforcement Act

H.R.127: Protection from Obamacare Mandates and Congressional Equity Act

You can track bills proposed by Andy Biggs on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Biggs.

Andy Biggs Fundraising

Andy Biggs recently disclosed $24.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 600th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 71.8% came from individual donors.

Biggs disclosed $42.7K of spending. This was the 610th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Biggs disclosed $443.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 428th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Andy Biggs's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

