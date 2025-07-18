Press Release: Congressman Al Green Explains No Vote on Military Aid to Israel, Advocates for Palestinian Rights

Congressman Al Green opposed military aid to Israel, advocating for justice in Palestine during House floor remarks.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, Congressman Al Green spoke on the House floor expressing his opposition to increased military aid to Israel. He outlined his reasons for voting against the aid, stating it aligned with his position on promoting justice for Palestine.

The Congressman encouraged the public to listen to his full remarks, which are available on his YouTube channel and various social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Al Green Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Al Green is worth $5.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 130th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Green has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Al Green's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Green.

Al Green Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Al Green:

H.R.4228: Original Justice for living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa/Greenwood Race Massacre Act

H.R.3716: Systemic Risk Authority Transparency Act

H.R.2983: SNAP SECURE Act of 2025

H.R.2843: Reconciliation in Place Names Act

You can track bills proposed by Al Green on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Green.

Al Green Fundraising

Al Green recently disclosed $78.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 651st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 89.8% came from individual donors.

Green disclosed $28.1K of spending. This was the 769th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Green disclosed $509.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 453rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Al Green's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.