Press Release: Congressman Al Green Addresses CFPB Cuts Impacting Military Families During Financial Services Hearing

Congressman Al Green discussed CFPB cuts impacting military families during the "Dodd-Frank Turns 15" hearing on July 15, 2025.

On July 15, 2025, Congressman Al Green addressed a Financial Services Hearing titled “Dodd-Frank Turns 15: Lessons Learned and the Road Ahead.” Green, the Ranking Member of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, emphasized the impact of cuts to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on military families.

During his remarks, Green expressed concerns about potential vulnerabilities that military families face, suggesting that the reductions in CFPB funding could leave them susceptible to exploitation. His comments can be viewed online on various platforms including Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Al Green Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Al Green is worth $5.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 129th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Green has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Al Green's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Green.

Al Green Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Al Green:

H.R.4228: To provide justice for living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa/Greenwood Race Massacre.

H.R.3716: Systemic Risk Authority Transparency Act

H.R.2983: SNAP SECURE Act of 2025

H.R.2843: Reconciliation in Place Names Act

You can track bills proposed by Al Green on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Green.

Al Green Fundraising

Al Green recently disclosed $359.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 178th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.9% came from individual donors.

Green disclosed $119.2K of spending. This was the 364th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Green disclosed $459.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 418th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Al Green's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

