Press Release: Congressman Addison McDowell Introduces BIDEN Act to Ban Use of Autopens for Presidential Signatures

Congressman McDowell introduced the BIDEN Act to prohibit autopen usage for signing official documents.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Addison McDowell (NC-06) has introduced the Ban on Inkless Directives and Executive Notarizations Act of 2025 (BIDEN Act) to prohibit the use of autopens for signing important executive documents. The legislation aims to ensure that only the President can personally sign bills, executive orders, and pardons.

McDowell expressed concern over the current use of autopens, stating, "Sadly, that is exactly what the American people received under Joe Biden," suggesting that it undermines presidential authority. The act would invalidate any documents signed in violation of this rule.

The introduction of the BIDEN Act follows a recent interview where President Biden mentioned not being aware of 1,500 pardons signed via autopen during his administration's final weeks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Addison McDowell Fundraising

Addison McDowell recently disclosed $321.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 8th, 2025. This was the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.4% came from individual donors.

McDowell disclosed $159.9K of spending. This was the 27th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

McDowell disclosed $264.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 82nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Addison McDowell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

