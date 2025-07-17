Press Release: Congressman Addison McDowell and President Trump Sign HALT Fentanyl Act at White House

Congressman McDowell attended the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, which classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, Congressman Addison McDowell attended the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act by President Donald J. Trump at the White House. The legislation aims to classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, thus enhancing law enforcement's ability to combat drug trafficking.

McDowell stated, "Today marks a major step forward in the fight to stop fentanyl from reaching our communities." He has prioritized addressing the fentanyl crisis and has been actively involved in related legislative efforts in Congress.

The HALT Fentanyl Act is viewed as a significant achievement for law enforcement and families affected by the fentanyl epidemic, as it seeks to mitigate the ongoing crisis.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Addison McDowell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Addison McDowell:

H.R.4411: To amend title 3, United States Code, to clarify that certain Presidential functions may not be delegated or carried out using any automated equipment.

H.R.4342: To amend the 21st Century Cures Act to improve the administration, oversight, and impact of opioid use disorder grants, and for other purposes.

H.R.3725: Preventing the Abuse of Immigration Parole Act

H.R.2351: To direct the Commandant of the Coast Guard to update the policy of the Coast Guard regarding the use of medication to treat drug overdose, and for other purposes.

H.R.2065: Unmasking Hamas Act of 2025

H.R.691: To designate the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia as the "Donald J. Trump International Airport".

You can track bills proposed by Addison McDowell on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McDowell.

Addison McDowell Fundraising

Addison McDowell recently disclosed $321.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 8th, 2025. This was the 274th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.4% came from individual donors.

McDowell disclosed $159.9K of spending. This was the 347th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

McDowell disclosed $264.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 597th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Addison McDowell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

