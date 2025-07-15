Press Release: Congressman Adam Gray Joins Bipartisan Effort to Reintroduce the Dignity Act for Comprehensive Immigration Reform

Congressman Adam Gray reintroduces the bipartisan Dignity Act, aiming to reform immigration policies and protect undocumented immigrants.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Adam Gray (D-Merced) has joined a bipartisan coalition to reintroduce the Dignity Act, a comprehensive immigration reform bill. The legislation aims to provide legal status to undocumented immigrants, enhance border security, and revamp visa and asylum processes to help alleviate existing backlogs.

Gray emphasized the importance of the immigrant community to the Central Valley economy, stating, “Without them, our economy would crumble.” The Dignity Act also proposes stronger asylum procedures and accountability measures for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The bipartisan effort includes support from both Democratic and Republican representatives, aiming to garner enough momentum for legislative action. A summary of the bill is available online for public review.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

