Press Release: Congressman Adam Gray Announces $93 Million Investment for Dos Palos Water Storage and Wildlife Protection Project

Bureau of Reclamation awards $93 million for sustainable water access and fish passage project in Dos Palos, CA.

The Bureau of Reclamation announced a $93 million award for the Arroyo Canal Fish Screen and Sack Dam Fish Bypass Project near Dos Palos, aimed at enhancing water access and fish passage in California's Central Valley. The project is part of broader efforts to support both wildlife protection and irrigation needs.

Congressman Gray hailed the funding as a "huge win for the Valley," emphasizing the importance of maintaining reliable water for local communities. Construction is set to begin in Fall 2025 and will take approximately three years.

Improvements align with previous federal initiatives, including a $255 million contract for dam safety modifications. The project strives to fulfill commitments made under the San Joaquin River Restoration program.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Adam Gray Fundraising

Adam Gray recently disclosed $716.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 79th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 63.2% came from individual donors.

Gray disclosed $276.3K of spending. This was the 182nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gray disclosed $781.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 356th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Adam Gray's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

