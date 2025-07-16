Press Release: Congressman Abraham J. Hamadeh Advocates for Arizona's Military Needs Under National Defense Authorization Act

Congressman Hamadeh secures significant wins for Arizona military communities in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Abraham J. Hamadeh announced significant accomplishments for Arizona's military sectors following a marathon amendment session for the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). As the only Arizona representative on the House Armed Services Committee, he emphasized bipartisan support for various issues affecting military bases and communities in the state.

Hamadeh expressed gratitude for the input from servicemembers and local officials, stating, "My constituents and American voices are being heard on the issues that these amendments address." His office successfully secured over 30 wins, including crucial investments in military technology and improved conditions for service members.

Key achievements include oversight for suicide prevention resources, protection of airbase leadership, and increased support for local defense industries. Hamadeh aims to continue working collaboratively with Senate colleagues to ensure these measures are enacted into law.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Abraham Hamadeh Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Abraham Hamadeh:

H.R.3767: HPSP Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.3393: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 12208 North 19th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona, as the "Officer Zane T. Coolidge Post Office".

H.R.3040: Preventing Ranked Choice Corruption Act

H.R.2499: To codify Executive Order 14248, entitled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections".

H.R.2054: VOTE Act

H.R.1793: Veterans Readiness and Employment Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Abraham Hamadeh on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hamadeh.

Abraham Hamadeh Fundraising

Abraham Hamadeh recently disclosed $146.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 451st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 53.0% came from individual donors.

Hamadeh disclosed $164.4K of spending. This was the 284th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hamadeh disclosed $247.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 530th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Abraham Hamadeh's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.