Press Release: Congressman Aaron Bean Votes in Support of FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Act

Congressman Aaron Bean supports the FY 2026 Defense Appropriations Act, securing critical funding for Northeast Florida's military efforts.

U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean (FL-04) expressed strong support for H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2026, which aims to enhance military strength, improve the Department of Defense, and increase military personnel pay by 3.8%. Bean stated, "I remain committed to ensuring Northeast Florida has a powerful voice at the highest levels."

The bill includes a $9.4 million investment for the production of a sonar system for the Virginia-class submarine program, highlighting the region's significance in national defense. The funding aims to bolster production and ensure the Navy's capabilities remain intact.

Bean emphasized the importance of this investment, noting that it would reinforce Northeast Florida's role in national security and support local defense employment, stating, "This strategic investment will enhance output and mitigate production disruptions."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Aaron Bean Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Aaron Bean is worth $1.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 225th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bean has approximately $224.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Aaron Bean's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bean.

Aaron Bean Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Aaron Bean:

H.R.4311: To amend chapter 33 of title 31, United States Code, to require adequate information regarding payments of Federal funds.

H.R.4093: Apples to Apples Comparison Act of 2025

H.R.3057: National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum Act

H.R.2925: Maritime Fuel Tax Parity Act

H.R.2667: Flexible Savings Arrangements for a Healthy Robust America Act

H.R.2030: Maintaining Cooperative Permitting Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Aaron Bean on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bean.

Aaron Bean Fundraising

Aaron Bean recently disclosed $361.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 238th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 45.1% came from individual donors.

Bean disclosed $214.1K of spending. This was the 247th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bean disclosed $836.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 342nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Aaron Bean's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

