Press Release: Congressman Aaron Bean Introduces Delivering on Government Efficiency Act to Address Federal Spending Issues

Congressman Aaron Bean introduces the DOGE in Spending Act to promote federal spending transparency and reduce waste.

Congressman Aaron Bean has filed the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Spending Act, urging bipartisan support to address wasteful federal spending. He emphasized the significant sum of $168 billion that was improperly paid last year, advocating for improved tracking and verification of federal payments.

In his remarks, Bean stated, "The war on waste, fraud, and abuse begins today," as the bill aims to enhance accountability within the Treasury Department. He calls on his colleagues to join the effort, stating, "The American people deserve accountability and transparency."

The initiative has garnered support from various stakeholders, including tax advocacy groups and think tanks, all united in the goal of promoting fiscal accountability and reform in federal spending practices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release.

Aaron Bean Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Aaron Bean is worth $1.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 223rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bean has approximately $220.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Aaron Bean's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bean.

Aaron Bean Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Aaron Bean:

H.R.4311: To amend chapter 33 of title 31, United States Code, to require adequate information regarding payments of Federal funds.

H.R.4093: Apples to Apples Comparison Act of 2025

H.R.3057: National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum Act

H.R.2925: Maritime Fuel Tax Parity Act

H.R.2667: Flexible Savings Arrangements for a Healthy Robust America Act

H.R.2030: Maintaining Cooperative Permitting Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Aaron Bean on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bean.

Aaron Bean Fundraising

Aaron Bean recently disclosed $309.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 218th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 25.4% came from individual donors.

Bean disclosed $164.7K of spending. This was the 249th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bean disclosed $679.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 323rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Aaron Bean's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

