Press Release: Congressman Aaron Bean and DOGE Caucus Announce $9 Billion in Spending Cuts After House Passage of Rescissions Act

The DOGE Caucus announced the House's passage of the Rescissions Act, cutting $9 billion in wasteful spending.

On July 18, 2025, the DOGE Caucus, led by U.S. Congressman Aaron Bean and co-chairs Blake Moore and Pete Sessions, announced the House's approval of H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025. This legislation aims to eliminate $9 billion in wasteful spending, a step the caucus views as critical for fiscal responsibility.

Congressman Bean emphasized that this action marks "one giant leap toward fiscal sanity," while Congressman Moore noted it as part of efforts to address the national debt and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently. The bill passed narrowly with a vote of 216-213.

With both the House and Senate in agreement, attention now turns to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign the measure into law. The DOGE Caucus has committed to working with the White House on future spending cuts.

Aaron Bean Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Aaron Bean is worth $1.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 225th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bean has approximately $225.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Aaron Bean's net worth

Aaron Bean Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Aaron Bean:

H.R.4311: To amend chapter 33 of title 31, United States Code, to require adequate information regarding payments of Federal funds.

H.R.4093: Apples to Apples Comparison Act of 2025

H.R.3057: National POW/MIA Memorial and Museum Act

H.R.2925: Maritime Fuel Tax Parity Act

H.R.2667: Flexible Savings Arrangements for a Healthy Robust America Act

H.R.2030: Maintaining Cooperative Permitting Act of 2025

bills proposed by Aaron Bean

Aaron Bean Fundraising

Aaron Bean recently disclosed $361.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 237th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 45.1% came from individual donors.

Bean disclosed $214.1K of spending. This was the 247th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bean disclosed $836.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 341st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Aaron Bean's fundraising

