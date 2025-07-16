Press Release: Congressional Progressive Caucus Announces New Task Forces for 2026 House Majority, Mark DeSaulnier Named Vice Chair

The Congressional Progressive Caucus launched four Task Forces to help Democrats regain House majority in 2026 with a working-class agenda.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) unveiled four new Task Forces aimed at helping Democrats regain control of the House in 2026. These initiatives focus on issues such as lowering costs, fighting corruption, ending corporate greed, and securing better pay and benefits, all viewed as essential to support working-class Americans.

Congressman Mark DeSaulnier has been named Vice Chair of the Task Force on Better Pay and Benefits. The CPC asserts that the policies being developed by these Task Forces resonate across different voter demographics, with polling indicating strong support for such measures. Rep. DeSaulnier emphasized the importance of advocating for workers, stating that it's crucial to restore their power in an economy often perceived as favoring corporate interests.

The newly formed Task Forces are chaired by various representatives: Lowering Costs by Rep. Yassamin Ansari, Fighting Corruption by Rep. Dave Min, Ending Corporate Greed by Rep. Becca Balint, and Better Pay and Benefits by Rep. Emily Randall, who also highlighted the need for policies that prioritize the workforce.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mark DeSaulnier Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mark DeSaulnier is worth $258.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 390th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeSaulnier has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mark DeSaulnier's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeSaulnier.

Mark DeSaulnier Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mark DeSaulnier:

H.R.3758: Workers’ Disability Benefits Parity Act of 2025

H.R.2044: Suicide Prevention Assistance Act

H.R.855: Housing Innovation Act

You can track bills proposed by Mark DeSaulnier on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeSaulnier.

Mark DeSaulnier Fundraising

Mark DeSaulnier recently disclosed $66.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 580th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 31.7% came from individual donors.

DeSaulnier disclosed $69.2K of spending. This was the 525th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

DeSaulnier disclosed $670.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 342nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mark DeSaulnier's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.