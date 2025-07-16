Press Release: Chuck Grassley Announces Enactment of HALT Fentanyl Act Legislation

The HALT Fentanyl Act, led by Chuck Grassley, has been signed into law, classifying fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act into law. This bipartisan legislation, spearheaded by Senator Chuck Grassley, permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs. Grassley called the act "a major victory in America’s fight against fentanyl."

The HALT Fentanyl Act gained overwhelming support in Congress, passing with significant margins in both the Senate and House. Over 40 advocacy groups, including law enforcement and family coalitions, back the legislation, emphasizing its importance in addressing fentanyl trafficking.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Chuck Grassley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chuck Grassley is worth $5.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 134th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Grassley has approximately $38.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Chuck Grassley's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grassley.

Chuck Grassley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chuck Grassley:

S.2289: A bill to amend titles XIX and XXI of the Social Security Act to improve maternal health coverage under Medicaid and CHIP, and for other purposes.

S.2248: A bill to reauthorize titles II and V of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974, and for other purposes.

S.1949: Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act

S.1931: A bill to provide additional funding to States that provide certain rights to sexual assault survivors, and for other purposes.

S.1792: AI Whistleblower Protection Act

S.1725: Healthy Dog Importation Act

You can track bills proposed by Chuck Grassley on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Grassley.

Chuck Grassley Fundraising

Chuck Grassley recently disclosed $39.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 628th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 76.9% came from individual donors.

Grassley disclosed $44.3K of spending. This was the 601st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Grassley disclosed $318.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 492nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Chuck Grassley's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.