Press Release: Chellie Pingree Critiques Republicans for Increasing Utility Bills and Energy Prices in 2026 Funding Bill

House Republicans' 2026 funding bill increases utility costs, cuts environmental protections, and reduces funding for arts and parks.

U.S. House Republicans have unveiled a draft of their fiscal year 2026 funding bill for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, which has sparked criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Representative Chellie Pingree, the Ranking Member of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, characterized the bill as elevating utility bills and energy prices while aggressively cutting funding for critical environmental protections and public resources. In her statement, Pingree asserted that the proposed cuts "guts resources for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), slashes funding for National Parks, and suppresses arts and cultural programs." She highlighted the bill's total allocation of $38 billion, which is significantly lower than the previous year's funding and includes a $2.9 billion provision for wildfire suppression operations.

Critics like Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro echoed these concerns, claiming that the legislation favors corporate interests over public health and environmental sustainability. They argue that it undermines efforts to address the climate crisis and threatens access to national parks and cultural institutions. The Republican proposal is set to be reviewed in subcommittee, and the critiques highlight a deep partisan divide over environmental policy and funding priorities in Congress.

