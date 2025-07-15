Press Release: Chairwoman Lisa McClain Questions University Presidents on Antisemitism During Congressional Hearing

Chairwoman McClain questions university leaders on antisemitism during a congressional hearing, emphasizing accountability measures.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) questioned university leaders during a congressional hearing focused on antisemitism in higher education. The hearing, titled "Antisemitism in Higher Education: Examining the Role of Faculty, Funding, and Ideology," aimed to address concerns over the treatment of Jewish students.

During the hearing, McClain specifically challenged the Chancellor of the University of California at Berkeley regarding the accountability of faculty and student organizations linked to antisemitic incidents. A video of her questioning is available online.

