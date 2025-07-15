Press Release: Chairman Chuck Fleischmann's FY26 Energy and Water Bill Advances in Subcommittee Vote

The House Appropriations Subcommittee approved Chairman Fleischmann's FY26 Energy and Water bill, advancing it for full committee review.

The House Appropriations Energy and Water Development Subcommittee approved the Fiscal Year 2026 Energy and Water bill, led by Chairman Chuck Fleischmann, in a 10-5 vote. The bill is now set for consideration by the full Appropriations Committee, marking an important step in the legislative process.

Chairman Fleischmann emphasized the bill's aim to enhance U.S. national security, support energy independence, and stimulate economic growth, while detailing allocated funds for nuclear security and energy programs.

House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole described the bill as vital for American energy leadership, highlighting its role in reducing energy costs and advancing technological innovation in the sector.

