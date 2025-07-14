Press Release: Carbajal Responds to Claims of ICE Misconduct Following Carpinteria Raid

Representative Salud Carbajal addresses ICE's misleading claims regarding a recent raid in Carpinteria, California.

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal issued a response to claims made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding a recent raid in Carpinteria, California. In his statement, Carbajal called the claims "inaccurate and misleading" and accused ICE of using excessive force during the event that took place on July 10, 2025. He described witnessing law enforcement officials in military-style gear deploying smoke canisters and stun grenades against a crowd of peaceful protesters, which resulted in injuries, including to a child.

Carbajal expressed his concerns over the aggressive actions taken by ICE and emphasized that the community reacted with alarm, leading to numerous calls to his office from constituents seeking answers. He criticized ICE's portrayal of the protesters as "violent mobs" and asserted that such statements were attempts to deflect from the agency's own actions and accountability. Carbajal concluded by stating that the raid left the community traumatized and called for a clearer understanding of the facts surrounding the incident.

