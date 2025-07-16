Press Release: Carbajal and Cisneros Reintroduce Legislation to Allow DACA Recipients to Serve in the Military

U.S. Representatives Carbajal and Cisneros reintroduced legislation for DACA recipients to serve in the military, enabling pathways to citizenship.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal and Gil Cisneros have reintroduced the "Fight for the American Dream Act," which would allow DACA recipients to enlist in the military and offer a pathway to citizenship post-service. Carbajal emphasized, "DACA recipients don’t have that option," while Cisneros stated, "They want to contribute and make our country better."

The bill aims to reverse the current prohibition preventing DACA participants from serving in the armed forces, granting those honorably discharged a route to U.S. citizenship. For more details, the complete text of the bill is available through the representatives' website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Salud O. Carbajal Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Salud O. Carbajal is worth $973.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 295th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Carbajal has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Salud O. Carbajal's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carbajal.

Salud O. Carbajal Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Salud O. Carbajal:

H.R.4316: To amend title 10, United States Code, to authorize the enlistment of certain aliens in the Armed Forces, and for other purposes.

H.R.4315: To establish a Government corporation to provide loans and loan guarantees for infrastructure projects, and for other purposes.

H.R.4252: Extreme Risk Protection Order Expansion Act of 2025

H.R.4095: Railroad Yardmaster Protection Act of 2025

H.R.4024: Filling Public Safety Vacancies Act

H.R.4023: American Dream for All Act

You can track bills proposed by Salud O. Carbajal on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carbajal.

Salud O. Carbajal Fundraising

Salud O. Carbajal recently disclosed $220.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 331st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 58.5% came from individual donors.

Carbajal disclosed $174.9K of spending. This was the 263rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Carbajal disclosed $3.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 78th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Salud O. Carbajal's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.