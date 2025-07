Press Release: Capito Joins President Trump for Signing of HALT Fentanyl Act

Senator Shelley Moore Capito attended the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act with President Trump, addressing the fentanyl crisis.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined President Donald Trump at the White House for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act. This legislation, which Capito co-sponsored, aims to permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act, potentially improving law enforcement's response to the drug crisis.

Capito highlighted the impact of fentanyl on West Virginia, noting that it exacerbates the state's ongoing drug crisis. The act also seeks to facilitate research on fentanyl and its analogs, allowing for potential medical classifications, which Capito views as a vital step in combating addiction.

Recent data indicate a significant rise in drug overdose deaths in the U.S., with fentanyl contributing to a substantial percentage. The act aims to provide more resources for law enforcement and address the growing concern around synthetic opioids.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Shelley Moore Capito Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Shelley Moore Capito is worth $4.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 149th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Capito has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Shelley Moore Capito's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Capito.

Shelley Moore Capito Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Shelley Moore Capito:

S.1960: PEAKS Act

S.1843: Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1799: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for certain cognitive impairment detection in the Medicare annual wellness visit and initial preventative physical examination.

S.1702: Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2025

S.925: Credit for Caring Act of 2025

S.717: Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Shelley Moore Capito on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Capito.

Shelley Moore Capito Fundraising

Shelley Moore Capito recently disclosed $706.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 69th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.2% came from individual donors.

Capito disclosed $101.6K of spending. This was the 434th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Capito disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 69th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Shelley Moore Capito's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.