Press Release: Capito Issues Statement on Rescissions Package Vote

Senator Shelley Moore Capito comments on her support for the rescissions package aimed at reducing federal spending.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) expressed her support for a rescissions package passed by Senate Republicans in response to public concerns about government spending. "Senate Republicans have listened to the American people who want us to rein in spending," Capito stated, emphasizing the need to eliminate what she termed "wasteful spending."

In her remarks, she highlighted the importance of this legislative action as a step towards restoring fiscal responsibility and addressing mismanagement of taxpayer dollars over recent years. "I am proud to support this legislation that takes a small but necessary step to rein in federal spending," she added.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Shelley Moore Capito Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Shelley Moore Capito is worth $4.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 149th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Capito has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Capito has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Shelley Moore Capito Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Shelley Moore Capito:

S.1960: PEAKS Act

S.1843: Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1799: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for certain cognitive impairment detection in the Medicare annual wellness visit and initial preventative physical examination.

S.1702: Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2025

S.925: Credit for Caring Act of 2025

S.717: Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2025

S.925: Credit for Caring Act of 2025

S.717: Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2025

Shelley Moore Capito Fundraising

Shelley Moore Capito recently disclosed $706.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 82nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.2% came from individual donors.

Capito disclosed $101.6K of spending. This was the 504th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Capito disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 77th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Capito disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 77th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

