Press Release: Byron Donalds Calls for Testimony from Biden Administration Officials After Oversight Committee Deposition

Congressman Byron Donalds delivers remarks following the deposition of Jill Biden's Chief of Staff, Anthony Bernal.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) spoke at a press conference following a closed-door deposition of Anthony Bernal, Jill Biden's former Chief of Staff. Donalds emphasized the need for multiple members of the Biden administration, including Jill Biden and Kamala Harris, to testify regarding the cognitive abilities of President Joe Biden and the use of an autopen during his presidency.

In his address, Donalds criticized Bernal's decision to plead the Fifth during questioning, stating that it raises serious concerns about transparency. He argued that if Biden was unable to perform his duties, any actions taken during that time could be deemed invalid and called for comprehensive testimony from all involved in the administration.

During the event, reporters sought clarification on whether Jill Biden should also testify, to which Donalds responded affirmatively, insisting that if Bernal, a key advisor, could not answer questions, then the former First Lady must also be accountable to the public.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Byron Donalds Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Byron Donalds is worth $1.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 252nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Donalds has approximately $894.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Byron Donalds's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Donalds.

Byron Donalds Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Byron Donalds:

H.R.3667: Strengthening American Nuclear Energy Act

H.R.3626: International Nuclear Energy Act of 2025

H.R.3433: WILD Act of 2025

H.R.2835: Small Bank Holding Company Relief Act

H.R.2544: Financial Freedom Act of 2025

H.R.2422: CAPE Canaveral Act

You can track bills proposed by Byron Donalds on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Donalds.

Byron Donalds Fundraising

Byron Donalds recently disclosed $74.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 668th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Donalds disclosed $147.6K of spending. This was the 376th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Donalds disclosed $456.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 487th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Byron Donalds's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.