Press Release: Burlison Schedules Hearing on Advancements in Nuclear Energy

Chairman Eric Burlison announces a hearing on nuclear energy advancements and commercial viability of small modular reactors.

Quiver AI Summary

Chairman Eric Burlison of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs has announced a hearing titled “The New Atomic Age: Advancing America’s Energy Future,” scheduled for July 22, 2025. The session aims to explore advancements in nuclear power technology, particularly the viability of small and micro modular reactors (SMRs and MMRs).

Burlison emphasized concerns about the U.S. potentially falling behind in global energy competition, blaming previous regulations for hindering innovation. The hearing will also consider supply chain challenges affecting nuclear fuel accessibility, with expert witnesses expected to provide insights.

Witnesses for the hearing include Alex Epstein, President of the Center for Industrial Progress, and Joshua Smith, Energy Policy Lead at the Abundance Institute. This follows a recent visit by the subcommittee to Los Angeles County to evaluate nuclear reactor developments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Eric Burlison Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Eric Burlison is worth $906.8K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 303rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Burlison has approximately $457.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Eric Burlison's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Burlison.

Eric Burlison Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Eric Burlison:

H.R.4123: FIT Procurement Act

H.R.3949: Propane Accessibility and Regulatory Relief Act

H.R.3905: Judicial Review Timeline Clarity Act

H.R.3751: Reliable Grid Act

H.R.2409: Guidance Clarity Act

H.R.2174: Paycheck Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Eric Burlison on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Burlison.

Eric Burlison Fundraising

Eric Burlison recently disclosed $279.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 261st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 82.0% came from individual donors.

Burlison disclosed $154.9K of spending. This was the 303rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Burlison disclosed $752.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 313th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Eric Burlison's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

