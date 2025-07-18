Press Release: Buddy Carter Introduces Legislation to Increase Funding for Veteran Health Care

Rep. Buddy Carter introduces bipartisan bill to fund veteran healthcare through sales of a dedicated postage stamp.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 18, 2025, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, alongside other bipartisan representatives, introduced the Veterans Health Care Stamp Act of 2025. This bill aims to authorize the United States Postal Service to issue a stamp, with proceeds designated for veterans' medical care and treatment.

Rep. Carter stated, “This common-sense legislation will provide additional support to our heroic veteran community,” emphasizing the bill's intent to enhance the quality and accessibility of veterans' health care. Rep. Jason Crow highlighted his personal connection, noting, “Caring for our veterans is personal to me,” as he supports the initiative.

The bill seeks to create a new funding avenue for the Department of Veterans Affairs, providing a way for the public to contribute directly to veterans' health services. Full bill text is available online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Earl L. "Buddy" Carter is worth $27.8M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 35th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Carter has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Earl L. "Buddy" Carter:

H.R.4442: To amend title 49, United States Code, to provide for eligibility radius requirements for transit-oriented development projects in proximity of intercity passenger rail or fixed guideway rail transit under the railroad rehabilitation and improvement program, and for other purposes.

H.R.4425: To amend the Public Health Service Act to increase the number of permanent faculty in palliative care at accredited allopathic and osteopathic medical schools, nursing schools and other programs, including social work, physician assistant, and chaplaincy education programs, to promote education and research in palliative care and hospice, and to support the development of faculty careers in academic palliative and hospice care.

H.R.4317: To assure pharmacy access and choice for Medicare beneficiaries, and for other purposes.

H.R.4218: CLEAR Act

H.R.3950: To defend women's rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies recognizing that women are biologically female and men are biologically male, and for other purposes.

H.R.3059: Streamlining Critical Mineral Permitting Act

You can track bills proposed by Earl L. "Buddy" Carter on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Fundraising

Earl L. "Buddy" Carter recently disclosed $969.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 41st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.7% came from individual donors.

Carter disclosed $2.4M of spending. This was the 7th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Carter disclosed $4.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 59th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.