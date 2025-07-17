Press Release: Buchanan Highlights Tax Reform, Trade, and Bipartisanship at Hill Nation Summit

Congressman Vern Buchanan discusses tax reform, trade, and bipartisanship at the Hill Nation Summit in a recent interview.

During the Hill Nation Summit, Congressman Vern Buchanan discussed several key issues including tax reform and trade. He emphasized the importance of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which aims to cut taxes for small businesses and seniors, while advocating for a balanced budget and addressing the national debt. Buchanan stated, “Let’s find a way to get to yes” regarding bipartisan cooperation in Congress.

Buchanan highlighted the bill’s potential benefits, claiming that “88 percent of seniors will see no taxes on Social Security benefits.” He also reinforced the need for fair trade agreements, expressing optimism about negotiations with countries like Japan, and suggested that bipartisan efforts are essential in resolving the national debt crisis.

For additional insights, the complete discussion can be viewed through the provided video link. Buchanan remains committed to fostering collaboration across party lines to benefit constituents and address urgent financial issues.

Vern Buchanan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Vern Buchanan is worth $261.3M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 3rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Buchanan has approximately $4.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Vern Buchanan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Buchanan.

Vern Buchanan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Vern Buchanan:

H.R.4313: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to extend acute hospital care at home waiver flexibilities, and to require an additional study and report on such flexibilities.

H.R.3904: U.S. Bicycle Production and Assembly Act

H.R.3750: FORCE-FIT Act

H.R.3389: Alzheimer’s Law Enforcement Education Act of 2025

H.R.2760: Middle Class Mortgage Insurance Premium Act of 2025

H.R.2759: Fair Accounting for Condominium Construction Act

You can track bills proposed by Vern Buchanan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Buchanan.

Vern Buchanan Fundraising

Vern Buchanan recently disclosed $395.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 219th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 45.1% came from individual donors.

Buchanan disclosed $152.0K of spending. This was the 365th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Buchanan disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 209th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Vern Buchanan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

