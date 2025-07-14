Press Release: Buchanan Applauds Termination of U.S.-Mexico Tomato Suspension Agreement

Congressman Vern Buchanan announces the termination of the U.S.-Mexico Tomato Suspension Agreement, praising it as beneficial for American farmers.

Congressman Vern Buchanan announced the termination of the U.S.-Mexico Suspension Agreement on Fresh Tomatoes, describing it as a "major win for Florida’s tomato growers and American agriculture." He emphasized that the move addresses what he termed unfair Mexican trade practices that have previously harmed American farmers. Buchanan expressed gratitude to former President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick for their leadership in this decision. He highlighted a recent letter he led with Senator Rick Scott and 17 colleagues, urging the Department of Commerce to support Florida’s tomato growers and enforce antidumping laws against unfair trade practices from Mexico.

Buchanan has been a consistent advocate for the agricultural sector in Florida, having previously introduced legislation aimed at protecting domestic produce from illegal dumping. This termination of the agreement is seen by him as a step towards prioritizing the interests of American farmers in trade policies.

