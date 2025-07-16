Press Release: Bresnahan Hosts Vice President Vance in West Pittston to Discuss Working-Class Tax Cuts

Rep. Rob Bresnahan welcomed Vice President JD Vance in West Pittston to promote recent working-class tax cuts.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representative Rob Bresnahan, Jr. welcomed Vice President JD Vance to West Pittston, Pennsylvania, for an event focused on new working-class tax cuts. Bresnahan stated, “These tax cuts are putting more money back into their pockets,” highlighting their positive impact on local families and businesses.

The event took place at Don’s Machine Shop, which employs over 30 people and has grown significantly since its founding in 1981. Vance’s visit emphasized the benefits of the recently enacted tax relief for communities like West Pittston.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert Bresnahan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert Bresnahan:

H.R.3428: Mid-Atlantic River Basin Commissions Review Act

H.R.3182: To amend title 5, United States Code, to prohibit Members of Congress and their spouses from trading stock, and for other purposes.

H.R.2989: Time to Choose Act of 2025

H.R.2987: CEASE Act of 2025

H.R.1556: Eric’s Law

H.R.1286: Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act

You can track bills proposed by Robert Bresnahan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Bresnahan.

Robert Bresnahan Fundraising

Robert Bresnahan recently disclosed $558.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 111th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.9% came from individual donors.

Bresnahan disclosed $744.8K of spending. This was the 34th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bresnahan disclosed $861.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 291st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert Bresnahan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.