Press Release: Boozman and Hassan Introduce Legislation for Timely Death Certification of Veterans

Senators Boozman and Hassan introduce legislation to expedite death certifications for veteran families, ensuring timely access to benefits.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Maggie Hassan have introduced the Veterans Burial Assistance Act to expedite death certification for veterans, aimed at minimizing delays in benefits for their families. "Timely delivery of death certificates is crucial," stated Boozman, emphasizing the importance for legal and financial matters.

Hassan added that the legislation seeks to provide families the support they deserve during a challenging time. The Act would require a VA doctor to sign the death certificate within 48 hours, helping to address significant delays that can currently extend up to eight weeks.

Supported by organizations like AMVETS, the bill aims to ensure that no family faces financial burdens during the burial of a veteran. Congressman Tom Emmer has introduced a similar measure in the House of Representatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

John Boozman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Boozman is worth $3.6M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 172nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Boozman has approximately $2.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John Boozman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boozman.

John Boozman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Boozman:

S.1371: S-CAP Act of 2025

S.297: PSA Screening for HIM Act

You can track bills proposed by John Boozman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Boozman.

John Boozman Fundraising

John Boozman recently disclosed $84.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 547th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 46.5% came from individual donors.

Boozman disclosed $21.6K of spending. This was the 701st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Boozman disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 224th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John Boozman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

