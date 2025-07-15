Press Release: Booker Leads New Jersey Delegation in Demand for Release of K-12 and Adult Education Funding

Senator Booker and New Jersey Democrats urge the release of nearly $7 billion in federal education funding.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and other New Jersey Democrats have urged the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Education to clarify the Trump Administration’s decision to withhold nearly $7 billion in funding for K-12 and adult education programs. They argue this action disrupts planning and jeopardizes the upcoming school year.

In their letter, the lawmakers highlighted that over $162 million is at stake for New Jersey schools, with significant repercussions for high-need districts. They stated that the funding freeze could result in budget shortfalls, program cuts, and layoffs, stressing the need for a prompt release of these funds.

The letter was cosigned by several New Jersey representatives, asserting that the funding is critical for various educational needs, including teacher training and student support. They expressed concern about the lasting impact on students and communities if the funds remain withheld.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Cory A. Booker Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Cory A. Booker is worth $915.7K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 301st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Booker has approximately $195.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Cory A. Booker's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Cory A. Booker Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Cory A. Booker:

S.2203: A bill to authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to build safer, thriving communities, and save lives, by investing in effective community-based violence reduction initiatives, and for other purposes.

S.2190: A bill to prohibit a court from awarding damages based on race, ethnicity, gender, or actual or perceived sexual orientation, and for other purposes.

S.2186: A bill to ensure that the background check system used for firearms purchases denies a firearm to a person prohibited from possessing a firearm by a lawful court order governing the pretrial release of the person.

S.2018: A bill to modify certain limitations and exclusions regarding defense articles and requirements regarding security assistance and sales with respect to the Republic of Cyprus.

S.1910: Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act of 2025

S.1873: MARSHALS Act

You can track bills proposed by Cory A. Booker on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Cory A. Booker Fundraising

Cory A. Booker recently disclosed $1.0M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 29th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 80.6% came from individual donors.

Booker disclosed $438.5K of spending. This was the 68th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Booker disclosed $12.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 9th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Cory A. Booker's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.