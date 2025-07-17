Press Release: Booker Criticizes Senate Republicans for Pushing Emil Bove Nomination Through Judiciary Committee

Senator Cory Booker criticizes Republican attempts to advance Emil Bove's nomination, citing concerns over his qualifications.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) issued a statement criticizing Senate Judiciary Republicans for attempting to advance the nomination of Emil Bove, whom he describes as "scandal-ridden" and "alarmingly unfit." He alleges that Republicans are trying to silence concerns from Democrats regarding Bove's suitability for the federal bench.

Booker accused the Republican party of abandoning its constitutional duty to evaluate nominees in favor of advancing former President Donald Trump's agenda. He expressed disappointment over what he sees as an unwillingness to thoroughly examine Bove's record.

