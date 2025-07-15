Press Release: Booker and Senate Judiciary Democrats Request Whistleblower Hearing Before Bove Nomination Vote

Senators Booker and Judiciary Democrats request whistleblower testimony before voting on Bove's judicial nomination.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, alongside the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats, has urged Chairman Chuck Grassley to hold a hearing for whistleblower Erez Reuveni regarding allegations against judicial nominee Emil Bove. Reuveni's accusations assert that Bove instructed Department of Justice attorneys to disregard a court order, raising questions about his qualifications for a federal judgeship.

In a letter to Grassley, the Senators emphasized the need for Reuveni's testimony, stating, "Mr. Reuveni has made credible allegations... which, if true, clearly disqualify him for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench." They highlighted that Reuveni's documents indicate attempts to enforce compliance in cases overseen by Bove, thereby underscoring the need for a thorough examination before Bove's nomination vote scheduled for July 17.

The Senators concluded that understanding Bove's actions at the DOJ is crucial for assessing his suitability for the position, stating, "It is critical that this Committee understands the full scope of Mr. Bove’s actions... prior to voting on his nomination to a lifetime appointment on the federal bench."

