Press Release: Booker and Murray Reintroduce Access to Birth Control Act in Senate

U.S. Senators introduce legislation to ensure timely access to birth control and protect patients from pharmacy refusals.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Patty Murray have reintroduced the Access to Birth Control Act, aimed at guaranteeing patient access to contraception at pharmacies across the country. This legislation seeks to address pharmacies' refusals and ensure that patients are not intimidated when seeking contraceptive services. U.S. Representative Robin Kelly has introduced a companion bill in the House.

The Senators emphasize that access to contraception is essential to reproductive health, highlighting the growing challenges following recent legal rulings that have impacted reproductive rights. The bill also proposes penalties for pharmacies that violate these provisions, ensuring civil remedies for affected patients.

Booker expressed that the law aims to uphold individuals' autonomy regarding reproductive choices, while Murray stressed the importance of ensuring birth control access without fear of harassment. The bill has garnered support from multiple organizations and is co-sponsored by several Democratic senators.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Cory A. Booker Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Cory A. Booker is worth $915.5K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 302nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Booker has approximately $195.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Cory A. Booker's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Cory A. Booker Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Cory A. Booker:

S.2203: A bill to authorize the Secretary of Health and Human Services to build safer, thriving communities, and save lives, by investing in effective community-based violence reduction initiatives, and for other purposes.

S.2190: Fair Calculations in Civil Damages Act of 2025

S.2186: Preventing Pretrial Gun Purchases Act

S.2149: Health Equity and Access under the Law for Immigrant Families Act of 2025

S.2018: A bill to modify certain limitations and exclusions regarding defense articles and requirements regarding security assistance and sales with respect to the Republic of Cyprus.

S.1910: Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Cory A. Booker on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Booker.

Cory A. Booker Fundraising

Cory A. Booker recently disclosed $8.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 98.5% came from individual donors.

Booker disclosed $2.5M of spending. This was the 5th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Booker disclosed $19.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Cory A. Booker's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

