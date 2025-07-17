Press Release: Bonamici and Bacon Introduce Bipartisan PRICE Act to Enhance Affordable Manufactured Housing

Bonamici and Bacon has introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance affordable manufactured housing in Oregon.

Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) and Don Bacon (R-NE) have introduced the bipartisan PRICE Act, aimed at supporting manufactured housing communities. The act seeks to make permanent a grant program for home improvements and infrastructure upgrades in these communities, emphasizing the importance of affordable housing options.

Bonamici stated, "We need more affordable housing in every corner of NW Oregon," while Bacon highlighted the act's role in enhancing living conditions for families. The initiative has been endorsed by ROC USA, which advocates for resources to maintain community infrastructure.

The full text of the PRICE Act is available online for public review. The goal is to ensure the sustainability and affordability of manufactured home communities across the nation.

