Press Release: Bobby Scott Votes Against Senate Amendment to H.R. 4, Criticizes Defunding of Public Broadcasting and National Security Initiatives

Congressman Bobby Scott criticizes GOP bill cutting public broadcasting and security funding, emphasizing the need for bipartisan support.

Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-03) announced his opposition to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, highlighting concerns over cuts to federal funding for public broadcasting and national security initiatives. He criticized the Republican proposal as a reversal of previously appropriated bipartisan funding.

Scott stated, “These were funds that were just appropriated… a few short months ago,” pointing to the impact on educational programming and emergency alerts. He also expressed concerns about the rescission's effects on aid for displaced individuals and disease prevention measures globally.

He further described the cuts as “cruel” and said they undermine national safety and the United States' global standing. The statement reflects ongoing tensions regarding budget cuts and fiscal responsibility in Congress.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert C. "Bobby" Scott is worth $1.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 228th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $879.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott:

H.R.4418: To increase the quality and supply of child care and lower child care costs for families.

H.R.3997: Protecting Children Act

H.R.3606: Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.3605: Strength in Diversity Act of 2025

H.R.3522: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2025

H.R.2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Fundraising

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott recently disclosed $126.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 572nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $71.6K of spending. This was the 603rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $141.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 728th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

