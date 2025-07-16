Press Release: Bobby Scott and Congressional Democrats Introduce Legislation for Federal Heat Stress Protections for Workers

Democrats announced bipartisan legislation for federal heat stress protections for outdoor and indoor workers amid increasing temperatures.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, Representatives Bobby Scott, Judy Chu, and Senator Alex Padilla, along with union workers, announced legislation aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat. The "Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness, Injury, and Fatality Prevention Act" seeks to establish federal standards for workplace heat stress, mandating measures such as access to water, paid breaks, and training on heat illness.

The legislation is named in memory of Asunción Valdivia, who died from heat stroke while working in extreme conditions. Lawmakers emphasized the urgency of the bill, citing rising temperatures and heat-related illnesses affecting workers in various sectors, including farming and warehousing.

Supporters of the bill highlighted recent fatalities attributed to heat exposure and the critical need for enforceable protections. They noted that excessive temperatures have led to significant workplace injuries and costs, calling for immediate action to ensure employee safety and health in increasingly hot work environments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert C. "Bobby" Scott is worth $1.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 228th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $873.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott:

H.R.4418: To increase the quality and supply of child care and lower child care costs for families.

H.R.3997: Protecting Children Act

H.R.3606: Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.3605: Strength in Diversity Act of 2025

H.R.3522: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act of 2025

H.R.2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Robert C. "Bobby" Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Fundraising

Robert C. "Bobby" Scott recently disclosed $38.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 570th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 16.0% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $115.1K of spending. This was the 377th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $86.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 700th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

