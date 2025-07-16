Press Release: Bob Latta's Bipartisan HALT Fentanyl Act Signed into Law

Congressman Bob Latta announced the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, designating fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Bob Latta announced that President Donald Trump has signed the bipartisan Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) of Fentanyl Act into law. This legislation permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act, aimed at combating the opioid epidemic after over 324,000 fentanyl-related deaths in the past five years.

Latta emphasized the law's significance, stating, “Today marks a crucial day in the fight against the opioid epidemic... to help protect American communities.” He has been a consistent advocate for legislation to address substance abuse issues.

The HALT Fentanyl Act is part of Latta's ongoing efforts, including previous work on comprehensive opioid crisis legislation. He has also worked to enhance transparency and data collection concerning opioid treatment programs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Robert E. Latta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Robert E. Latta is worth $7.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 112th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Latta has approximately $211.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Robert E. Latta Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Robert E. Latta:

H.R.4273: To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user fee program for over-the-counter monograph drugs, and for other purposes.

H.R.3978: Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act

H.R.3638: Electric Supply Chain Act

H.R.3109: REFINER Act

H.R.2482: NTIA Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1618: Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act

Robert E. Latta Fundraising

Robert E. Latta recently disclosed $197.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 314th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 51.3% came from individual donors.

Latta disclosed $73.4K of spending. This was the 499th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Latta disclosed $723.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 309th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

