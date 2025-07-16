Press Release: Blunt Rochester Collaborates with Schiff and 30 Senators to Address Concerns Over Food Security and Farm Protection Act

Senator Blunt Rochester joins colleagues opposing the Food Security and Farm Protection Act, citing threats to small farmers and state laws.

U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, alongside Senator Adam Schiff and 30 Senate colleagues, has expressed strong opposition to the "Food Security and Farm Protection Act" (S. 1326). They argue the act threatens small farmers and infringes on states' rights to regulate food standards, particularly affecting laws like California's Proposition 12.

The senators raised concerns about the potential undermining of existing state laws and the broader implications of federal preemption. They emphasize that many farmers have invested resources to comply with state standards, and the legislation could harm those who rely on these regulations.

The letter addressed to Senate leaders highlights the risk of unnecessary litigation and regulatory gaps that could arise if the act is included in future legislation. The bipartisan coalition is seeking a reconsideration of this proposal as part of ongoing discussions for the next Farm Bill.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lisa Blunt Rochester Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lisa Blunt Rochester is worth $9.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 90th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Blunt Rochester has approximately $8.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lisa Blunt Rochester's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blunt Rochester.

Lisa Blunt Rochester Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lisa Blunt Rochester:

S.2064: Helping Tobacco Users Quit Act

S.2051: Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Act of 2025

S.1921: Veterans Housing Stability Act of 2025

S.1580: Clean Slate Act of 2025

S.1482: National Nursing Workforce Center Act of 2025

S.1299: Housing Supply Frameworks Act

You can track bills proposed by Lisa Blunt Rochester on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blunt Rochester.

Lisa Blunt Rochester Fundraising

Lisa Blunt Rochester recently disclosed $123.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 423rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 35.8% came from individual donors.

Blunt Rochester disclosed $240.7K of spending. This was the 160th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blunt Rochester disclosed $66.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 734th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lisa Blunt Rochester's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

