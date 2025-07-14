Press Release: Blumenthal to Host Passport and TSA Pre-Check Enrollment Event in Hartford

Senator Blumenthal will host a Passport Day event in Hartford for passport and TSA PreCheck enrollment on July 17th.

Quiver AI Summary

[Hartford, CT] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced that he will host a Passport Day on Thursday, July 17th, at State House Square in Hartford. This event, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State and CLEAR, aims to assist individuals with passport renewals and first-time applications, as well as TSA PreCheck enrollment. The event is open to the public and will take place from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is noted that TSA PreCheck is available for U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

Attendees seeking TSA PreCheck must provide proof of identity, citizenship, fingerprints, and a photograph, with enrollment fees set at $77.95 for a five-year membership. For first-time passport applicants, the required documents include a Passport Application Form, a valid photo ID, and an original birth certificate or naturalization certificate. Photos will be taken on-site. Requirements and fees for passport renewals and applications, including costs for both adult and minor passports, are outlined on the event's promotional materials. Those interested can register for an appointment by contacting Blumenthal's Hartford office or emailing for pre-enrollment information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard Blumenthal Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Richard Blumenthal:

S.2072: MORE Savings Act

S.2071: Disaster Relief Medicaid Act

S.2070: Insurrection Act of 2025

S.2061: Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act of 2025

S.1955: Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act

S.1863: VALOR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Richard Blumenthal on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blumenthal.

Richard Blumenthal Fundraising

Richard Blumenthal recently disclosed $49.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 548th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Blumenthal disclosed $35.5K of spending. This was the 640th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blumenthal disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 193rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard Blumenthal's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.