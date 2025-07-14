Press Release: Blumenthal Criticizes Trump Administration's VA Policy for Dramatic Employee Losses

Senator Blumenthal criticizes the Trump Administration's handling of the VA, claiming it caused significant employee losses.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member, addressed the Senate floor, criticizing the Trump Administration's management of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the resulting loss of employees. Blumenthal stated that the administration is expected to lose around 30,000 employees by the end of the year due to a combination of factors, including a hiring freeze and a toxic work environment, which he described as a “demoralized and demoralizing work environment.” He referenced a recent announcement from VA Secretary Doug Collins, who abandoned a controversial plan to fire 83,000 employees, stating that this change followed public backlash from veterans and veterans’ organizations.

During his remarks, Blumenthal emphasized the negative impact of the employee attrition on veterans’ access to healthcare and services, asserting that "it is a purposeful and intentional reduction in the workers necessary to provide medical care and benefits to veterans." He articulated concerns that the ongoing workforce reduction would compromise the quality of care available, noting that the VA typically gains a net 10,000 employees annually but is now facing an unprecedented loss. Blumenthal concluded his speech by urging his colleagues to challenge the policies leading to these substantial workforce cuts, which he labeled as damaging to both the VA and the veterans it serves.

