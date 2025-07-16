Press Release: Blumenthal and Hirono Propose Legislation to Enhance VA's Emergency Response Capabilities

Blumenthal and Hirono introduce legislation to enhance the VA's disaster response capabilities, ensuring better emergency management.

Quiver AI Summary

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mazie Hirono have introduced the AVERT Crises Act to enhance the Department of Veterans Affairs’ preparedness for emergencies, including natural disasters and pandemics. Blumenthal emphasized the need for better responsiveness to increasing crises, stating, "We need to ensure VA is prepared to respond to these crises."

The legislation aims to improve coordination between the VA and FEMA, streamline emergency management operations, and ensure continuity of care for veterans during emergencies. Hirono noted that the act will equip the VA with essential resources for effective emergency responses, stating, "This critical legislation will help the VA fulfill its emergency preparedness mission."

The AVERT Crises Act is a response to the lessons learned from recent disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking to address the VA's role in enhancing national emergency response capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard Blumenthal Fundraising

Richard Blumenthal recently disclosed $55.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025.

Blumenthal disclosed $63.0K of spending.

Blumenthal disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard Blumenthal's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

