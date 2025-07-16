Press Release: Blumenthal and Congressional Leaders Commend Passage of Bipartisan Bill to Assist Veterans in Home Retention

Bipartisan bill aims to help veterans with VA home loans avoid foreclosure, now awaiting presidential approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee leaders, including Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chairman Jerry Moran (R-KS), have praised the bipartisan passage of the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act. This legislation aims to assist veterans facing financial hardship by establishing a new partial claim program to help them avoid foreclosure.

Leaders highlighted the importance of the VA Home Loan Program, stating it has provided significant benefits since 1944. They emphasized collaboration with mortgage servicers to successfully implement the new program, ensuring no veteran risks losing their home during this transition.

The bill is now set to go to the President for approval. It replaces an earlier program that served as a last resort for veterans facing imminent foreclosure, providing them with a viable solution to manage their loans and maintain homeownership.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard Blumenthal Fundraising

Richard Blumenthal recently disclosed $55.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 601st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.3% came from individual donors.

Blumenthal disclosed $63.0K of spending. This was the 550th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blumenthal disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 204th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard Blumenthal's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

