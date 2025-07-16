Press Release: Blumenthal and Colleagues Introduce Bill Requiring ICE Agents to Display Clear Identification

Senator Blumenthal introduces the VISIBLE Act to mandate clear identification for ICE agents during enforcement actions.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, alongside Senators Patty Murray, Alex Padilla, and Cory Booker, introduced the VISIBLE Act of 2025, demanding clear identification for immigration enforcement officers during public actions. This bill aims to enhance transparency and accountability amid concerns over the use of unmarked tactical gear by agents.

The legislation addresses issues raised about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics, which critics say create confusion and fear in communities. Blumenthal stated, “Wearing masks and non-identifiable plain clothes fosters fear and deters accountability,” emphasizing the need for visible identification to ensure public safety.

Backed by several Democratic senators and organizations like the ACLU, the VISIBLE Act would enforce identification standards for immigration officers, prohibit face coverings that obscure identity, and mandate disciplinary measures for violations. A letter co-signed by multiple senators also critiques ICE's current policies, urging clarity on their use of uniforms and masks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Richard Blumenthal Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Richard Blumenthal:

S.2072: MORE Savings Act

S.2071: Disaster Relief Medicaid Act

S.2070: Insurrection Act of 2025

S.2061: Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act of 2025

S.1955: Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act

S.1863: VALOR Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Richard Blumenthal on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blumenthal.

Richard Blumenthal Fundraising

Richard Blumenthal recently disclosed $49.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 548th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Blumenthal disclosed $35.5K of spending. This was the 640th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blumenthal disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 193rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard Blumenthal's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.