Press Release: Blumenthal Advances National Defense Authorization Bill with Key Provisions for Connecticut

Blumenthal's National Defense Authorization Bill secures $925 billion for defense, supporting Connecticut's industrial base and military initiatives.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal announced the approval of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2026 by the Senate Armed Services Committee. The bill proposes a $925 billion budget and aims to enhance national security while supporting Connecticut's defense industries.

Blumenthal highlighted key provisions including funding for submarines, helicopters, and support for Ukrainian defense capabilities. He emphasized the bill's role in ensuring military readiness and support for service members and their families, among other measures.

Richard Blumenthal Bill Proposals

S.2072: MORE Savings Act

S.2071: Disaster Relief Medicaid Act

S.2070: Insurrection Act of 2025

S.2061: Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act of 2025

S.1955: Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act

S.1863: VALOR Act of 2025

Richard Blumenthal Fundraising

Richard Blumenthal recently disclosed $49.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 548th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Blumenthal disclosed $35.5K of spending. This was the 640th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blumenthal disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 193rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

