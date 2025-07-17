Press Release: Bipartisan Lawmakers, Advocates Criticize Shutdown of 988 LGBTQ+ Crisis Lifeline

Lawmakers and advocates criticize the shutdown of the 988 LGBTQ+ crisis support line, highlighting its importance for mental health.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 17, 2025, the 988 LGBTQ+ crisis support line, established to aid LGBTQ+ individuals in mental health crises, is being shut down as mandated by a previous order from the Trump Administration. In response, bipartisan lawmakers and mental health advocates voiced their opposition at a press conference, urging for the reversal of this decision.

Since its inception in 2022, the LGBTQ+ subline has received nearly 1.3 million contacts, providing essential support amid rising mental health concerns among LGBTQ+ youth. Legislators, including Rep. Sharice Davids, emphasized the line's importance, stating, “This resource has helped save lives.”

Critics, including the Trevor Project and mental health professionals, argue that discontinuing the subline jeopardizes the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth, who face a significantly higher risk of suicide. Advocates emphasized the need for ongoing support, underscoring that mental health should transcend political agendas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sharice Davids Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sharice Davids is worth $431.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 360th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Davids has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sharice Davids's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Davids.

Sharice Davids Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sharice Davids:

H.R.3957: To amend the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to authorize the President to provide certain fire management assistance to Indian Tribal Governments, and for other purposes.

H.R.3956: Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) Act of 2025

H.R.3910: Empowering Parents’ Healthcare Choices Act

H.R.3757: Pride In Mental Health Act of 2025

H.R.2832: Defend American Manufacturing Act

H.R.2762: Expanding Access to Family Planning Act

You can track bills proposed by Sharice Davids on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Davids.

Sharice Davids Fundraising

Sharice Davids recently disclosed $548.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 132nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 78.9% came from individual donors.

Davids disclosed $334.7K of spending. This was the 142nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Davids disclosed $709.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 373rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sharice Davids's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

