Press Release: Bilirakis, Pappas, Titus, and Malliotakis Reintroduce Bipartisan End the Cyprus Embargo Act

Representatives reintroduced the End the Cyprus Embargo Act to extend the arms embargo waiver period to five years.

Quiver AI Summary

Representatives Gus Bilirakis, Chris Pappas, Dina Titus, and Nicole Malliotakis have reintroduced the End the Cyprus Embargo Act, aiming to extend the waiver renewal period for the arms embargo on Cyprus from one year to five. This bipartisan effort is seen as a way to strengthen U.S.-Cypriot relations and enhance security cooperation.

Congressman Bilirakis emphasized that the change would allow for better planning and mutual benefits for both nations. Similar sentiments were echoed by Congressman Pappas and Congresswoman Titus, who highlighted the importance of Cyprus as a democratic ally in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The legislation has received support from various organizations, including the American Hellenic Institute and the Hellenic American Leadership Council. It aims to bolster U.S.-Cypriot military interoperability and streamline the procurement process for defense articles.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

