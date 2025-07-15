Press Release: Bennet and Hickenlooper Join Colleagues to Challenge Trump Administration's Immigration Court Policies

Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper address concerns over the Trump administration's immigration court policies impacting noncriminal immigrants.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with 22 colleagues, are urging the Trump administration to cease efforts that they claim allow for the arrest of noncriminal immigrants at immigration court hearings. They argue this practice undermines due process and creates chaos in the immigration system.

The Senators expressed concerns in a letter addressed to key officials, stating that these actions do not focus on serious criminal offenders and instead target law-abiding individuals attending their hearings. They emphasized the detrimental impact this has on public safety and legal fairness.

Bennet and Hickenlooper previously introduced a bill aimed at protecting sensitive locations from ICE arrests, reflecting their ongoing commitment to safeguard immigrant rights. Their letter highlights the potential violations of due process and calls for accountability.

The Senators requested a response from administration officials regarding specific policies and statistics related to these incidents by July 25, 2025. They aim to address the misapplication of existing immigration laws that adversely affect individuals seeking legal status.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

