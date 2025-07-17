Press Release: Ben Ray Luján Criticizes GOP Decision to Cut Public Broadcasting Funds Impacting Rural and Tribal Communities

Senator Luján criticizes GOP funding cuts to public broadcasting, citing risks to rural and tribal communities' safety.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján expressed concern over a recent vote by Senate Republicans to cut funding for public broadcasting, which he argues endangers rural and tribal communities. In his statement, Luján emphasized that public broadcasting plays a crucial role in disseminating emergency information during disasters.

Luján criticized the rationale behind the cuts, labeling them as reckless and harmful, especially given the lack of a clear implementation plan from Republican leadership. He mentioned that these cuts could impede critical communications for public safety.

To address this issue, Luján proposed a motion to protect funding for public broadcasters and highlighted the importance of their services in keeping communities informed during crises.

